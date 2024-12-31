2024: A year with Governor Abba, Kano’s master weaver

A master weaver is known as someone who skillfully intertwines threads of different colours, textures, and patterns to create a beautiful and cohesive fabric.

The Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, a protégé of the Kwankwasiyya leader, Engr. Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has proven himself to be a leader who truly embodies that spirit of serving the people, thereby becoming the Kanawas’ master weaver of their Kano’s destiny.

Imagine a year that ends without celebrating and commending a leader and a true champion, one who rolls up his sleeves to help those in need; and who listens with empathy and responds with compassion. It will be a huge loss.

Imagine having a governor like Abba, who has walked among the people, sharing in their joys and sorrows, while at the same time offering a helping hand whenever needed.

Ever since his assumption into office, Governor Abba has remained true to his promises of serving the people. He has been a champion of the marginalized, a voice for the voiceless, and especially for those who had lost faith in the system during the last eight years.

In the healthcare sector, his team has excellently performed a meticulous surgical operation, by carefully excising the tumors of inefficiency and neglect; and transplanting the organs of innovation and excellence across the rural and urban healthcare system in the state.

Prior to becoming a governor, there was a time he visited a rural community, where he was moved by the plight of a young girl who had been forced to drop out of school due to poverty. Without hesitation, he offered her a scholarship ensuring that she could continue her education and fulfill her dreams.

One of his flagship programs, the “Economic Empowerment Program”, has provided financial support and training to thousands of entrepreneurs, enabling them to start and grow their businesses. Interestingly, this initiative has not only created jobs but also stimulated economic growth, by making Kano State one of the fastest-growing economies now in Nigeria.

In the education sector, it is evident how he has equally invested heavily in infrastructure, renovating and equipping schools with modern facilities across the 44 local government areas in the state.

When the year 2024 ends, I ask, what will Kano be like by the end of the year 2025? I guess it will be a city that’s vibrant, inclusive, and full of life. A city where innovation and progress go hand-in-hand with tradition and culture.

Usman Bello Balarabe a lecturer and media strategist, wrote from Kano