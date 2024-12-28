2024: A year of triumphs, heartbreaks for Nigeria

The year 2024 was a whirlwind for Nigerian sports, offering moments of triumph and heartbreak in equal measure. From football to athletics, and from basketball to bodybuilding, Nigerian athletes shone brightly on the global stage while also grappling with systemic challenges and failures.

Weekend Trust takes a comprehensive look at the highs and lows that defined Nigerian sports in 2024.

The highs

Ademola Lookman: African Footballer of the Year

One of the most celebrated achievements of the year came from Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman. The Atalanta winger had an extraordinary season, marked by his stellar performance in the Europa League, where he delivered a hat-trick in the final to secure Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy. His contributions also extended to the national team, the Super Eagles, as he spearheaded their journey to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final. Scoring three goals in the tournament, Lookman’s performances earned him the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This recognition cemented his status as one of Africa’s premier football talents. At the same CAF awards ceremony, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons retained their best women’s goalkeeper and national team awards respectively.

Mariam Eniola Bolaji: A pathfinder in badminton

Mariam Eniola Bolaji made history by becoming the first African athlete to win a badminton medal at either the Olympics or Paralympics. At the Paris Paralympics, she clinched the bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 event. Her victory over Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna was a watershed moment not just for Nigeria but for the entire continent, signaling the potential for growth in lesser-known sports.

Samson Dauda: Mr Olympia

In bodybuilding, Samson Dauda, also known as the “Nigerian Lion,” achieved what no Nigerian had ever achieved before: he won the prestigious Mr Olympia title. Born in Lagos and later moved to the United Kingdom, Dauda’s victory in Las Vegas was a testament to his dedication and the growing presence of Nigerians in global bodybuilding. His win not only brought pride to Nigeria but also inspired aspiring bodybuilders across Africa.

Olayinka Olajide’s athletic triumph

Track and field saw the emergence of Olayinka Olajide, a 21-year-old sprinter who dazzled at the African Games. Olajide secure a gold medal in the 4x100m relay, a silver in the 200m (setting a personal best of 23.18 seconds), and a bronze in the 100m. Her achievements highlighted Nigeria’s continued dominance in athletics on the African continent. Such outstanding performances like the one posted by Olajide propelled Team Nigeria to finish second behind perennial winners, Egypt. Nigeria amassed 47 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze for a total of 121 medals.

D’Tigress: A historic Olympic campaign

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, made history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first African basketball team—male or female—to qualify for the quarterfinals. Their landmark victory against Australia ended a 20-year drought of Olympic wins and underscored the strides made by Nigerian women in sports. Despite falling short of a medal, their performance was a beacon of hope for future tournaments.

Nigeria’s Paralympic heroics

Team Nigeria once again demonstrated its prowess at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, bringing home seven medals: two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. Folashade Oluwafemiayo was the standout performer, breaking a world record with a 166kg lift in para-powerlifting. Esther Nworgu added to the nation’s medal tally, celebrating her silver medal in the women’s 41kg para-powerlifting event. These victories underscored Nigeria’s dominance in para-sports, offering moments of pride and inspiration for the nation.

The Military’s role in sports revival

The African Military Games returned to prominence in 2024, hosted by Nigeria in November. The recently concluded event revived the military’s long-standing tradition of contributing to national sports development. Military athletes showcased their talent across various disciplines, reigniting discussions about the role of the armed forces in fostering athletic excellence. It was another glorious moment for sports in Nigeria as the Nigerian military finished top at the continental games with 114 gold, 65 silver and 45 bronze medals across 21 sports.

The return of the National Sports Commission (NSC)

Following the endless calls for sports management to be entrusted in the care of technocrats, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu scrapped the hitherto Federal Ministry of Sports Development and reinstated the National Sports Commission (NSC) to oversee sports development in the country. The president also appointed Malam Shehu Dikko as the Chairman of the Commission while Bukola Olapade serves as the Director-General.

The lows

Super Eagles’ FIFA ranking drop

Despite Ademola Lookman’s individual success, the Super Eagles endured a challenging year. Nigeria’s men’s football team finished 2024 ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, their lowest position since 2018. The drop was attributed to inconsistent performance, especially in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and a disheartening 2-0 loss to Mali in an international friendly.

Olympic Games disappointments

The Paris 2024 Olympics was a letdown for Nigeria, with the country failing to secure any medals across 12 events. The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s football team, were eliminated after group-stage losses to Spain, Brazil, and Japan, sparking concern about the state of sports development.

Favour Ofili, a top contender in the women’s 100m, missed out due to a registration error by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), leading to widespread criticism and an investigation into the AFN’s negligence.

Cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye, the first Nigerian to compete in Olympic track cycling, revealed she had to borrow a bike from German competitors due to lack of equipment just as Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in 100m hurdles, also fell short, failing to qualify for the final.

AFCON disappointment

The Super Eagles came agonizingly close to winning their fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title but fell short in a 2-1 defeat to hosts Ivory Coast in the final. Despite an early goal by William Troost-Ekong, Nigeria succumbed to a second-half comeback, with Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller securing the victory for Ivory Coast. This defeat was a bitter pill for Nigerian fans, who had high hopes for the team.

Finidi George’s flop and resignation

The year saw significant turmoil in Nigerian football coaching. Finidi George resigned as Super Eagles coach in June, citing a lack of support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). His tenure ended after disappointing results, including a loss to Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Interim coach Austin Eguavoen stepped in amid calls for stability in the team’s management.

The situation was further inflamed by a public feud between Victor Osimhen and Finidi. Osimhen accused the former coach of questioning his commitment to the national team after withdrawing from World Cup qualifiers due to injury. The spat divided fans, highlighting deeper issues within Nigerian football.

Osimhen’s transfer saga

Victor Osimhen, one of Nigeria’s brightest football stars, dominated headlines with his protracted transfer saga. After much speculation, he joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a four-month loan from Napoli. The move marked Osimhen’s first foray into the Turkish Super Lig, where he joined a growing list of Nigerian footballers to have played for the club.

Anthony Joshua’s knockout defeat

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua suffered a crushing knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. Joshua, who was aiming to reclaim the IBF heavyweight title, was knocked down twice before a decisive blow ended the bout in the fifth round. The loss marked a setback in his quest to regain world title glory.

Adesanya’s defeat to Du Plessis

In mixed martial arts, Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis. Adesanya was forced into submission in the fourth round, marking a rare defeat for the former champion and igniting discussions about the future of Nigerian fighters in the UFC.

In conclusion, while 2024 brought its share of challenges, Nigerian sports reflected the dichotomy of promise and peril. It showcased the immense potential through athletes like Lookman, Bolaji, and Dauda, whose successes highlighted individual talent despite systemic challenges.

However, administrative issues and underwhelming performances hindered broader progress. Addressing these obstacles and investing in talent development could pave the way for a golden era in Nigerian sports.