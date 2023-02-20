2023: Yoruba leaders endorse Tinubu

A group, the Yoruba Leaders of Thought, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidency. The leaders,…

The leaders, who met with Tinubu at an interactive session in Lagos on Monday, also commended the APC, particularly the party’s governors, for embracing power shift to promote unity and belongingness in the country.

Convener of the group, Tajudeen Olusi, said Tinubu contributed a lot to the country by promoting democracy, good governance, and economic development.

Tinubu, who was at the event alongside his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, thanked the leaders for what he called their labour of love.

Addressing them in Yoruba, the APC presidential flag-bearer said the 2023 presidency was for all of them and other Nigerians, saying “Eyinlokan,” meaning it is your turn.

In a communique issued at the event of the meeting, Olusi and the Secretary of the group, Adebayo Aina, said: “The highly successful interactive session noted the phenomenal successes already recorded by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu both in his pre-political career and in his public life as a politician, administrator, and leader.

“The meeting concluded that when compared to others in the race for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands head and shoulder above the rest.

“He is the most prepared, the most suitable in terms of competence, character, capacity and the most humane to lead Nigeria to an enviable prosperous status among the comity of nations in the 21st century.

“The meeting commended President Buhari for the achievements he has recorded thus far and for demonstrating that he is a patriot and a man of integrity.

“They, however, called on him to take immediate and radical steps to attenuate the sufferings occasioned by the twin-scarcity of new Naira notes and fuel in the country.

“We commend the present and founding fathers of APC for building the party into a formidable vehicle for winning elections. But it must transform from a mere vehicle for attaining electoral victories to an organization that can confidently chart and execute a development path for Nigeria.

“In conclusion, Yoruba leaders of thought appealed to Nigerians in general to keep a date with Asiwaju Tinubu on February 25, 2023 to drive the shared prosperity that the Asiwaju presidency is bound to bring to Nigeria.”