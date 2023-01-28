2023: Tinubu will drive the needed change – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best candidate to drive the…

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best candidate to drive the change Nigeria requires.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the Asiwaju affirmation seminar with the theme “Unlocking economic prosperity for generation next.”

It was organised by Hope Movement in collaboration with the Strategic movement for BAT’s presidency and D.A continuity.

The governor noted that Tinubu’s capacity to assemble a strong team to initiate and execute developmental policies and programmes have never been in doubt judging from his antecedence as the Lagos State governor.

He also noted that the APC presidential candidate had built bridges across all ethnic and political divides, a development, which he said had earned him acceptance across the country.

“We can see the mammoth crowd that turned out to welcome our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu when he came to campaign. It was an indication that Ogun remains a territory for Asiwaju and we are assured of victory. Let us go back and mobilize, do the needful, get your PVC and vote APC.

“It is not enough to hold a seminar as we are having, but the most important thing is to go out there and to put our words to action. Your activity on Twitter and IG as youth does not count but your PVC with which you will vote is the most important. Take charge of your future,” Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele said.

In his remarks, the global convener of the Hope Movement, Godwin Odusami corroborated Abiodun’s position, saying “we believe in Asiwaju to drive the needed growth and development in Nigeria.”

Odusami also promised that the movement would collaborate and recruit intellectual youths in the diaspora for positive engagement under a Tinubu presidency.

He expressed worry over the growing poverty and economic hardship both in the rural and urban setting, saying the country needs to be handed over to the person who has the experience and capacity to solve the problems.

Addressing the youth at the gathering, the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Chairman in Ogun State, Architect Samson Popoola said Tinubu has invested so much in the democracy of this country to earn him the presidency.

“Whatever they say about Tinubu, some other people have done worse, and they were able to rule. If they say Tinubu is sick, we have had someone that was on the hospital bed, and somebody was campaigning for him, and he became the President.

“What are we talking about? If it is our own turn to bring someone of our own to lead, I think Tinubu has invested a lot in the democracy of this country to earn him the leadership.”