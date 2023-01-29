2023: Tinubu will drive the needed change – Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best candidate to…

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best candidate to drive the change Nigeria requires.

He spoke in Abeokuta at the Asiwaju affirmation seminar with the theme, “Unlocking Economic Prosperity for Generation Next,” organised by Hope Movement, in collaboration with the Strategic Movement for BAT’s Presidency and D.A continuity.

The governor noted that Tinubu’s capacity to assemble a strong team to initiate and execute developmental policies and programmes have never been in doubt, judging from his antecedence as the Lagos State governor.

He also noted that the APC presidential candidate had built bridges across all ethnic and political divides, a development he said had earned him acceptance across the country.

In his remarks, the global convener of the Hope Movement, Godwin Odusami, corroborated Abiodun’s position saying, “We believe in Asiwaju to drive the needed growth and development in Nigeria.”

Odusami also promised that the movement would collaborate and recruit intellectual youths in the diaspora for positive engagement under a Tinubu presidency.

Addressing the youth at the gathering, the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) chairman in Ogun State, Samson Popoola, an architect, said Tinubu had invested so much in the democracy of this country to earn him the presidency.