2023 Sheroes Cup kicks-off October 7

This year’s Sheroes Cup, a pre-season football tournament for female clubs in Nigeria is scheduled to commence on October 7 in Abuja.

Already, 12 clubs have confirmed their participation in the annual tournament sponsored by Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF).

The participating clubs are Adamawa Queens FC, Bayelsa Queens FC, Confluence Queens FC, Dannaz Ladies FC, Delta Queens FC, Edo Queens FC, Ekiti Queens FC, Naija Ratels FC, Nasarawa Amazons FC, Rivers Angels FC, Royal Queens FC and Sunshine Queens FC.

The RSDF president, Barrister Paul Edeh, has said this year’s tournament will be dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the achievements of Nigeria women who are making the country proud globally.

Tagged ‘Beyond Rhetoric To Action’, the RSDF boss said the tournament which is in its sixth edition will also serve as a veritable avenue for top teams across Nigeria to prepare themselves before the regular season kicks off in November 2023.

Edeh said “The contribution of women, their giant strides and impactful contribution to national development has continued to shape the world positively in the face of the daunting challenges they face in our society.

“This is why we have carefully chosen the theme for the 2023 Sheroes Cup, which we hope will inspire a paradigm shift in the way we treat women in society.

“The winner and first runner-up will be entitled to trophies and medals. The third place will receive medals only. And all the participating clubs would receive brand new jerseys, balls and logistical support.”

Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo Queens, and Delta Queens are past winners of the tournament which started in 2019 as Flying Officer’s Cup.

