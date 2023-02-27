2023: SDP’s Gaza wins reps seat in Nasarawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared, Mr. Jonathan Gaza, Member of the House of Representatives for Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency as the winner of…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared, Mr. Jonathan Gaza, Member of the House of Representatives for Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency as the winner of Saturday’s election for the constituency in Nasarawa.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Professor George Genyi, declared Gaza who polled 60,265 votes as winner at the Keffi Zonal collation centre in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

According to him, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Bulus Ishaku, scored 33,180 votes while that of the Labour Party, Mr Iliya Gambo, scored 29,665 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Auta Koro, scored 28,417 votes.

“That Gaza Jonathan of the SDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declare winner and is returned elected,” Genyi said.

Speaking shortly after the declaration of the results, Mr Usman Enoch, the SDP party agent for the election, expressed gladness over the victory and appreciated the people of Karu/Keffi/Kokona federal constituency for giving Gaza the mandate to represent them again at the House of Representatives.

“This happened all because of his laudable performances. He has touched almost every part of the constituency. I also applaud the electoral process which was peaceful and laudable,” he added.