2023: Reject APC for deceiving you on restructuring, Atiku tells Voters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has asked Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next month’s election “for deceiving Nigerians on the issue of restructuring.”

APC had promised to implement the restructuring of the country, set up a restructuring committee headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, but no concrete step was taken in this regard subsequently.

But addressing party supporters and stakeholders in Ebonyi state on Thursday, Atiku promised to implement restructuring and devolve more powers to the component states.

“The APC, has abandoned the issue of restructuring. They are a very deceitful party. We are committed to it and we mean it. So, give us the support we are going to deliver.”

“We are convinced that this state is a PDP state. And as you know, I am committed to power devolution as well as resource control, restructuring and I know all the south eastern states have been yearning for it. I’ve been propagating for the restructuring of this country because we want them to have more powers and more resources to deal with their own local affairs.”

Even though the present administration of the state is of the APC stock, Atiku said the state has never voted for APC and he knows they will not do it even in the coming elections, promising that his administration is ready to groom the young men and women to take over the country after his administration if elected.

Atiku said: “From the inception of our democracy, Ebonyi has continued to be PDP and I am sure with what I’ve seen today, you will continue to be PDP. These people formed a party called APC, it is not a party, it is an alliance. The Alliance is collapsing and it has collapsed. You have no business voting for APC, anyway you have never voted for APC before.

“I want to assure you that the next government of PDP is going to be a government for the youth and for the woman because you are in majority and we must recognize that and we must give you the opportunity so that you can also be able to lead us in this country.”

On his part, National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, said all the development undertaken by the administration of Governor Dave Umahi belongs to the PDP, adding that, “thanks to the PDP, thanks to the leadership provided by the governors that you have elected, Abakaliki and other parts has been transformed. Let me tell you, if you elect any governor and he leaves with our mandate, we shall keep fighting until we get our mandate.

“Whatever achievement of Governor Umahi, you know very well that he was a PDP governor. APC cannot come to Ebonyi and claim that they have done anything. It is the achievement of the PDP and the foundation was laid by governor Sam Egwu and Martin Elechi. So weather they decamp 20 times, you will reelect PDP governors 2000 times and over. It is only in PDP states that you see their governors developing their states.”