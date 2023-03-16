✕ CLOSE
Online Special
City News
Entrepreneurship
Environment
Factcheck
Everything Woman
Home Front
Islamic Forum
Life Xtra
Property
Travel & Leisure
Viewpoint
Vox Pop
Women In Business
Art and Ideas
Bookshelf
Labour
Law
Letters
Fact Check
Change Of Name
Trust+
Aminiya
E-Paper
TV-Live
Search
Subscribe
Home
News
2023 Elections
Business
Politics
Podcast
Videos
Agriculture
Sports
Opinion
Education
Entertainment
International
☰
Trust Radio Live
2023 Elections
|
Infographics
|
News
|
Politics
2023 Presidential Elections: Data Visual Analysis
By
ALi Gaidam
Thu, 16 Mar 2023 17:27:44 WAT
2023 elections
2023 politics
infograpics
nigeria 2023 elections
politics
More Stories
23 hours ago
Elections: Why Many experienced reps were voted out- Gbajabiamila
2 days ago
Despite setbacks, Nigerians should be proud of 2023 elections – British envoy
3 days ago
CBN: Emefiele not involved in Lagos State politics
4 days ago
NIGERIA DAILY: What The President Elect Should Do To Earn The Trust Of Nigerians