2023 Presidency: PDP Asks court to bar Tinubu from contest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has approached the court to disqualify the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the 2023 contest over his alleged conviction by a US court.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP Presidential Campaign office in Abuja on Monday, a Spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said by virtue of the “criminal conviction and sentencing by a Court of competent jurisdiction in the United States”, Tinubu is no longer qualified to contest any election in Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan said: “It is already established that trafficking in narcotic is an international crime which all nations are obligated by international conventions and statutes to arrest, prosecute and implement any Court judgment imposed on offender anywhere in the world, as well as the consequential effects of such judgements.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria is a signatory to such international conventions and therefore is mandatorily obligated to implement the consequential effect of the conviction imposed on Tinubu by a Court of Competent jurisdiction in the criminal case of trafficking in narcotic.”

He asked the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately delist Tinubu as Presidential candidate of the APC or any other political Party and expunge his name from all materials and documents related for the 2023 Presidential election.

He also said the listing of the name of Bola Tinubu, who stands convicted by a Court of Competent jurisdiction on the ballot for the 2023 Presidential election is by the virtue of Section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) fundamentally illegal, invalid and must be expunged immediately.