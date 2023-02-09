✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
2023 Elections

2023 Presidency: I’m most prepared candidate – Kwankwanso

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso, says he is the most prepared candidate among those contesting the February 25 election.…

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso, says he is the most prepared candidate among those contesting the February 25 election.

Kwakwanso said this in Benin during his South-South Zonal rally on Thursday.

“I am the most prepared presidential candidate having visited over 500 local government areas out of the 774. My counterparts have been focusing only on the urban centre,” he said.

According to him, he has visited the Aduwawa in Edo State, Lagos Street and other areas populated by Nigerians from the north.

Merger: Atiku sent former heads of state to beg Kwankwaso &#8211; Buba Galadima

NNPP raises N511m for Kwankwaso, others in Kano

Kwankwanso who presented the party’s flag to the governorship and Senatorial candidates from the South-South States called on Nigerians to vote for the NNPP and its candidates

Also speaking, one of the leaders of the party and the Senatorial candidate for Edo Central, Okoduwa Akhigbe, said the visit to over 500 local government areas out of the 774 is to enable Kwankwanso have a first hand experience of what it means to reside in those areas.

He said the visit showed that the Nigerian populace are not happy with what is currently happening in Nigeria.

“NNPP has a better chance, who is going to vote for the APC? The party has failed and remember that the PDP was voted out because they were not doing well. So, our candidate have a better chances of winning the election”

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories