2023 Presidency: I’m most prepared candidate – Kwankwanso

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso, says he is the most prepared candidate among those contesting the February 25 election.

Kwakwanso said this in Benin during his South-South Zonal rally on Thursday.

“I am the most prepared presidential candidate having visited over 500 local government areas out of the 774. My counterparts have been focusing only on the urban centre,” he said.

According to him, he has visited the Aduwawa in Edo State, Lagos Street and other areas populated by Nigerians from the north.

Kwankwanso who presented the party’s flag to the governorship and Senatorial candidates from the South-South States called on Nigerians to vote for the NNPP and its candidates

Also speaking, one of the leaders of the party and the Senatorial candidate for Edo Central, Okoduwa Akhigbe, said the visit to over 500 local government areas out of the 774 is to enable Kwankwanso have a first hand experience of what it means to reside in those areas.

He said the visit showed that the Nigerian populace are not happy with what is currently happening in Nigeria.

“NNPP has a better chance, who is going to vote for the APC? The party has failed and remember that the PDP was voted out because they were not doing well. So, our candidate have a better chances of winning the election”