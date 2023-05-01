2023 polls massively rigged, LP replies Lai Mohammed

The Labour Party (LP) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “murdered sleep” by rigging the 2023 elections and must live with the…

The Labour Party (LP) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “murdered sleep” by rigging the 2023 elections and must live with the consequences.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, said this yesterday in a statement while responding to Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that LP and other opposition parties lost the 2023 elections squarely.

Lai Mohammed had urged the opposition to move on from their loss at the just concluded election as their loss was based on their overconfidence and complacency.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister said Mr President’s analysis on the reasons for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

But reacting, the LP said, “Few days after President Muhammadu Buhari made that heavily flawed and erroneous remark on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election where he claimed that the opposition parties lost the presidential election due to their ‘overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves’, it is heart-wrenching to hear the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, still progressing with that warped, illogical and incongruous concept.