2023 polls: CTA urges INEC on ‘essential’ technology adoption

The Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt essential technology and address challenges related to the uploading of election results.

The election observer group made the call during the public presentation of CTA’s report on the 2023 election titled ‘Public Perception of INEC and the Conduct of Elections in Nigeria: A Comprehensive Survey’.

Two other reports, ‘2023 General Elections Observation Report’; and ‘A compendium of the 2019 general elections and off-season elections conducted by INEC up to 2022′ were also released.

Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, at the event noted that stakeholders have differing viewpoints on whether INEC conducted free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections since Nigeria’s return to democracy.

These viewpoints depend on where they stand, their understanding of INEC’s mandate, and the roles other stakeholders play in delivering the election.

She also called for an increased involvement of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in educating citizens during electoral processes to contribute to ensuring credible future elections.

“It is important to note that the electoral system in Nigeria has improved, despite ongoing challenges. Voter education programs, regular consultations with civil society leaders, citizens, and stakeholders, media collaborations, and the use of technology to improve the efficiency and transparency of the voting process are all part of the improvement.

“Most significantly, the mix of political actors in the National Assembly gives a miniature representation of the cultural and ideological diversity in Nigeria,” she said.

One of the speakers, Prof. Alex Asigbo, said that citizens’ diverse perspectives reflect a combination of positive developments and concerns in the 2023 general elections.

“Recommendations point towards the need for enhanced voter education, improved material distribution, security cooperation, and media regulation. The elections demonstrated progress but also highlighted the importance of addressing areas for refinement in Nigeria’s electoral process,” he said.

