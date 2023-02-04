2023 poll: Tinubu is tested and trusted, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election, has been tested and trusted, calling on the…

President Muhammadu Buhari says Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election, has been tested and trusted, calling on the electorates to vote for him as the next president.

The President made the call at the inauguration of the presidential campaign of APC on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Buhari added that he knew Tinubu as a progressive and patriotic Nigerian in the last 20 years who had contributed a lot to democracy in the country.

He said Tinubu had been tested and trusted in the position he held in the past and would replicate and improve upon it if elected as president.

On his part, Tinubu reinstated his commitment to transform the country and reposition it for economic development if elected as president.

Tinubu said that opposition parties and enemies of the country who want to see that there is a crack in APC would wait in vain as the party remains united and stronger.

“APC is one and we will move together as one to victory in the forthcoming general elections by the grace of God,” he added. (NAN)