2023: Murphy Afolabi, Papa Ajasco, Nollywood actors who died in five months

By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid and Saleemah Ibe In less than half of year 2023, the Nigerian film industry popularly known as Nollywood has been hard hit…

By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid and Saleemah Ibe

In less than half of year 2023, the Nigerian film industry popularly known as Nollywood has been hard hit by death as the industry lost some of its prolific actors, including Murphy Afolabi, who died on Sunday after falling on his bathroom floor.

Daily Trust chronicles some of the big names in the film industry who had passed on so far in the first five months of the year.

Anyiam Osigwe

Peace Anyiam Osigwe was a Nigerian filmmaker and an executive in the entertainment.

During the lifetime of the Imo state-born filmmaker, she was referred to as the “Queen of Nollywood films” due to her outstanding impact to promote the Nigerian movie industry.

Peace Anyiam Osigwe passed away on the 10th of January 2023, after she was in a coma for a period of time.

Chief Sunday Akanbi Akinola

The popular Nollywood actor, Sunday Akanbi Akinola, professionally known as Baba Feyikogbon died after suffering kidney failure. He died at the age of 80.

He came to the limelight in the 1980s and 1990s with his popular weekly sitcom, the Feyikogbon series.

The actor reportedly suffered kidney failure for years and had sought assistance from the public in 2019.

Akinola died at a time he said he needed N30 million to travel abroad to treat kidney failure and hypertension.

Femi Ogunrombi, ‘Papa Ajasco’

The veteran comic actor Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, was one of the few Nigerian thespians who blessed the screens of several viewers with laughter.

He was known for his leading role in the popular Wale Adenuga Productions comedy series, Papa Ajasco & Company, where he replaced Abiodun Ayoyinka who pulled out of the Papa Ajasco role.

The iconic actor died in the late hours of Saturday January 14.

Favour Agiounim Daniels

Favour Agiounim Daniels was a Nollywood actress and skit maker.

She passed away on February 5, 2023, after she was involved in a boating accident.

Ojo Arowosafe (Fadeyi Oloro)

Veteran actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro to lovers of movies in the Yoruba film sector, died on March 7, 2023.

He was 66 at the time of his death.

The veteran actor passed away after battling a terminal disease for years.

Obinna Nwafor

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Obinna Nwafor fondly known as Saint Obi died at 57.

The thespian died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, while battling an illness.

Murphy Afolabi

The 49-year-old popular Yoruba actor died in the early hours of May 14 in his residence.

The actor reportedly died from complications from a slip in the bathroom.

Chikezie Uwazie



Chikezie Uwazie reportedly died in the United States of America after he underwent second brain surgery.

He featured in several Nollywood flicks including the movie, “Musical Whispers”, a film on Autism, produced by Ebele Okaro and directed by Bond Emeruwa. He was also in, “Village Destroyer” alongside Osita Iheme, Ugo Ugbor, and “Last Kiss”, where he acted alongside Emeka Ike, Ini Edo, Ejike Asiegbu and Mercy Johnson Okojie, among several other movies.