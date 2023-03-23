2023 MOCK-UTME: Notification slips ready for printing – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said notification slips for candidates who registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) optional Mock-UTME…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said notification slips for candidates who registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) optional Mock-UTME scheduled for Thursday, 30th March, 2023, are ready.

A statement by the Board Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said all candidates for the Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng., CLICK on 2023 Mock-UTME on the MENU button to print their slips after inputting their registration number.

He said the directive is only applicable to those candidates, who had indicated interest to take the mock examination.

He said: “The Notification Slip would contain the Candidates’ Registration Number, Venue, Date, and Time of the Examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for bio-metric verification.”

The Board also reiterated that the scheduled commencement time for the examination is sacrosanct and restated its zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

In the same vein, candidates are advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.

They are also warned to desist from the application of “laale” to do fancied drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede biometric verification.