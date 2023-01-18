2023: Kwankwaso To Speak At Chatham House

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), is scheduled to address an audience at Chatham House, the United Kingdom, at 2pm…

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), is scheduled to address an audience at Chatham House, the United Kingdom, at 2pm on Wednesday.

Kwankwaso will speak on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: Service delivery and policy alternatives’.

The former Kano state governor is expected to discuss his policy ideas for improving systems and services, with a particular focus on the country’s education sector and the wider priorities for ensuring secure and inclusive service delivery.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi on Monday; and his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, have made similar appearances.

Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute headquartered in London.

Its stated mission is to provide commentary on world events and offer solutions to global challenges.