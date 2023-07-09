2023 Keffi Polo: Malcomines win Gov’s Cup, Comantarus crown

Leading Nigerian polo team, Malcomines from Jos have continued with their impressive achievements from last year, with successful defence of Keffi Polo Ranch top…

Leading Nigerian polo team, Malcomines from Jos have continued with their impressive achievements from last year, with successful defence of Keffi Polo Ranch top title, clinching the Governor’s Cup and the Late George Commantarus Cup at the recently concluded 2023 Keffi Polo Ranch tournament.

Led by their Patron and President of Jos Polo Club, Murtala Laushi the Jos Miners defeat arch rivals Lintex/Max Air and home crowd favourites, Keffi Ponys, to cart home the double titles.

“We really clicked as a team. Each one of us knew where to go during a play and kept our cool throughout the tournament. We had a lot of fun and never let ourselves get down if a play didn’t go our way.

“To defeat a great side like Keffi Ponys is very special. I’m proud of our team spirit and determination. It was a great moment for us to be able to hold back highly motivated players who were bent on revenge and winning the high-goal title,” he said.

Polo Royals report that other winners include Watson global and 313 dulce team from Abuja defeated a crowded field of over six teams, to emerge the proud winners of the Low Cup.

Senator Ahmed Wadada, Founder of Keffi Polo Ranch and Promoter of the event, thanked all the participating teams, congratulating the winners and expressed appreciation to sponsors and partners of Keffi Ranch, for making the event a huge success.

