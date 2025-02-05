2023 Hajj: Over 3,000 Kaduna Pilgrims get refund for services not delivered

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KSPWA) has so far refunded over 3000 pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise.
According to a statement signed by the Agency’s spokesperson, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, the money was refunded for services not rendered.
He said the funds which were received from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) were returned because certain services were not rendered, adding that another set of pilgrims would be refunded this week.
The statement explained that each of the pilgrims received N61,080 which was disbursed directly into their accounts, advising 2023 pilgrims who are yet to receive payment to contact their local government Registration Officers.
According to the statement, NAHCON had explained that the refunds to the pilgrims was due to interruption in the electricity supply during their stay at Muna, which affected the cooling systems and consequently caused inconveniences.
The spokesman expressed gratitude to the pilgrims who are yet to get refunds, for their patience, maintaining that the agency is working diligently to ensure their payment in the second round of disbursement.
Yunusa explained that the delay in disbursement was partly due to pilgrims’ inability to provide necessary account details, adding that ‘’these details are critical for quick refund to the remaining pilgrims.’’
Quoting the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu Abubakar, the statement said, “we understand the significance of these refunds and are dedicated to completing the disbursement process efficiently.”
