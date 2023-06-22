2023 Hajj: NAHCON to conclude transportation of pilgrims Saturday

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it will conclude the transportation of the 2023 prospective pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The commission’s…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it will conclude the transportation of the 2023 prospective pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Mrs Fatima Usara, stated this in a statement.

“Outbound movement of pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia will be winding up in few hours` time.

“It has been a 27 days marathon aboard 170 flights so far into Jeddah and Madinah airports conveying above 71,000 thousand Nigerian pilgrims and still counting.

“Before today, Aero Contractors Airline, Max Air, Air Peace, have all concluded transportation of their allocated pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while Azman has one more flight to conclude.

“FlyNas, Saudi Arabian designated airline is expected to close the window of this year’s outbound transportation of pilgrims from public quota, due to technical hitches that pinioned its movement on a few occasions.

“For this and other reasons, June 23 and 24 still remain open for landing of Nigerian pilgrims into Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj,” she said.

Usara said while FlyNas would conclude conveyance of pilgrims on government quota by June 23rd, Max Air, on rescue services, would conclude conveyance of Private Tour Operators passengers on June 24.

She disclosed that a special flight that would convey officials had been arranged to take off on June 23.

Usara called on any eligible pilgrim with valid travel documents that has not been contacted for the journey to approach the nearest pilgrims’ welfare agency for confirmation and subsequent dispatch to the Kingdom for the 2023 pilgrimage. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...