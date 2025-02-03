2023 Hajj: Kaduna to continue refunds for pilgrims

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KSPWA) has disclosed that another round of refunds for those who participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise will commence this week.

A statement signed by the agency’s spokesman, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, said KSPWA has already paid over 3,000 pilgrims of the 2023 Hajj refunds which it received from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The statement explained that each pilgrim received N61,080 which was disbursed directly into his or her account, adding that 2023 pilgrims who are yet to receive payment should contact their local government registration officers.

According to the statement, NAHCON had explained that the refunds were due to an interruption in the electricity supply during their stay at Muna, which affected the cooling systems and consequently caused inconveniences.

The spokesman expressed gratitude to the pilgrims who are yet to get refunds for their patience, maintaining that the agency is working diligently to ensure their payment in the second round of disbursement.

Yunusa explained that the delay in disbursement was partly due to pilgrims’ inability to provide necessary account details, adding that “these details are critical for quick refund to the remaining pilgrims.’’

Quoting the executive chairman of the agency, Malam Salihu Abubakar, the statement said, “we understand the significance of these refunds and are dedicated to completing the disbursement process efficiently.”

The statement said in addition to handling the 2023 refunds, the agency is also focused on preparing for the 2025 Hajj exercise.