2023 Hajj: Intending Plateau pilgrims urged to top up deposits

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Board has urged the 2023 intending Hajj pilgrims to top up their earlier deposits to reach up to N2.5m each…

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Board has urged the 2023 intending Hajj pilgrims to top up their earlier deposits to reach up to N2.5m each for the easy processing of their travel.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Barr Auwal Abdullahi, made the call in a release issued by the board’s spokesman, Namu Sanusi Suleiman.

The statement reads in part: “We urge the intending pilgrims to top up their initial Hajj deposits to N2.5m in order to ease processing and documentation of Hajj operations pending the final approval by NAHCON.”

Abdullahi added that the minimum of N2m would be accepted from new depositors, noting that priority would be given to those who could not perform the 2022 Hajj.

The statement reads further: “New intending pilgrims would be on a first come first serve basis in relation to this year’s 1,984 slots allocated to the state by NAHCON.”