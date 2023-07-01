2023 Hajj: FCT loses female pilgrim in Makkah

A female pilgrim from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajiya Amina Yunusa, has passed away in Makkah, Saudi Arabia...

A female pilgrim from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajiya Amina Yunusa, has passed away in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Malam Abubakar Evuti, the Director of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, confirmed the sad incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makkah.

“With total submission to Allah, the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB), hereby announces the death of Hajiya Amina Yunusa. May Allah forgive her shortcomings, accept her act of worship and grant her Aljannat.”

The director, who expressed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, advised them to accept her death as the will of Allah.

“We should take solace in the fact that she passed on in the holy city of Makkah after performing Hajj Mabroor(acceptable hajj), which has the reward of Aljannatul Firdausi as related in the Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him. (NAN)

