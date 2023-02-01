2023 elections: We’ll report facts – Rotary Int’l

District Governor, Rotary International District 9125, Goddy Nnadi, says the organization, as accredited observers of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, will report facts of situations it…

District Governor, Rotary International District 9125, Goddy Nnadi, says the organization, as accredited observers of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, will report facts of situations it monitors in the polls.

He was addressing reporters in Abuja on Wednesday on the sidelines of a collaborative training of the Rotary International and the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution’s election observers.

Nnadi said over 200 Rotarians, from all the districts in Nigeria, had been selected to undergo the training.

“Because of our peace-building efforts and sensitisation across the country, INEC has engaged Rotary as an international observer. “For the first time in Nigeria, Rotary has a slot and some dedicated and active Rotarians have been selected to represent Rotary as observers of the election.

“And you know Rotary’s integrity is at stake. We’re going to report what we see on the field,” he said.

Earlier, District Governor Rotary District 9141, Mightyman Aye Dikoru, had surged the trainees to be non-partisan.