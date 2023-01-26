✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Politics

2023 elections not winner takes all – Atiku

President Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says for him the upcoming elections is not a winner takes all exercise, but a…

President Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says for him the upcoming elections is not a winner takes all exercise, but a winner wins all.

He said this in Abuja at the ongoing 20th Daily Trust Dialogue, an event organised by the Media Trust Limited, owners of Daily Trust and Trust Television.

The former vice president said if he wins the contest, he would create an atmosphere that makes all Nigerians take ownership of government and governance.

He said, “The first direction that our administration will take is to reinvent the principle of government of national unity, which will make our administration reflect the peculiar agitations of our people.

The jollof wars: On UNESCO’s ‘abitration’ and the heritage potential of garau-garau

Old notes deadline: Zulum orders immediate establishment of Microfinance Banks

“For me, therefore, the upcoming election is not a winner takes all exercise. To the contrary, it shall be a winner with all because I shall make a deliberate attempt to win the trust of all Nigerians when we create an atmosphere that makes all Nigerians take ownership of government and governance.

“The drive to achieve national unity becomes easier. And with our unity restored, it becomes easier to approach the other challenges of security, economy, education, and devolution of powers.”

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories