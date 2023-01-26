2023 elections not winner takes all – Atiku

President Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says for him the upcoming elections is not a winner takes all exercise, but a…

President Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says for him the upcoming elections is not a winner takes all exercise, but a winner wins all.

He said this in Abuja at the ongoing 20th Daily Trust Dialogue, an event organised by the Media Trust Limited, owners of Daily Trust and Trust Television.

The former vice president said if he wins the contest, he would create an atmosphere that makes all Nigerians take ownership of government and governance.

He said, “The first direction that our administration will take is to reinvent the principle of government of national unity, which will make our administration reflect the peculiar agitations of our people.

“For me, therefore, the upcoming election is not a winner takes all exercise. To the contrary, it shall be a winner with all because I shall make a deliberate attempt to win the trust of all Nigerians when we create an atmosphere that makes all Nigerians take ownership of government and governance.

“The drive to achieve national unity becomes easier. And with our unity restored, it becomes easier to approach the other challenges of security, economy, education, and devolution of powers.”