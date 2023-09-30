2023 election: ‘I’m in serious debt, no longer mentally stable,’ LP candidate cries out

One of the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Harrison Gwamnishu, says he is in serious debt and no longer…

One of the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Harrison Gwamnishu, says he is in serious debt and no longer mentally stable.

Gwamnishu, a human rights activist, had contested State House of Assembly seat in Delta State in the March 18 election and lost.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, he narrated how he had been struggling to repay loans he secured preparatory to the election and how his business went south.

He said he had sold some his property, including a car, in an attempt to pay off the debt.

Gwamnishu said he would step down as the head of a human rights team under him until he resolved the issue.

He wrote, “I want to sincerely appreciate you all for your support over the years and being part of my journey.

Just to inform you all that I’m in serious DEBT and I’m no longer mentally stable reasons for my recent post. Some friends have reached out and advised I let this out.

“I didn’t defraud anyone. My business went bad as this can be verified. Some of my friends gave me loans during my election.

“I have made effort in paying by selling my car gifted to me and also sold some of my property to pay off this debt. I have given them date and failed as I have no other possible solution to pay this debt.

“I have lost sleep, lost friends and relationship and never thought I will ever be going through this phase. My dad is currently suffering from the shock all this has caused as some of them went to my parents to threaten them.

“My love for humanity doesn’t stop me from having my own personal issues. Please to those who look up to me and feel disappointed, I am sorry that I am going through this. I am human and I can make mistakes too, but I am definitely not a fraud.

“Life happened to me and I pray that I can come out of it soonest 😭😭😭”

“I WISH TO INFORM EVERYONE THAT I HAVE RESIGNED FROM HEADING MY HUMAN RIGHTS TEAM TILL I’M ABLE TO CLEAR THIS ISSUE.”

