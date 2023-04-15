2023 Census: Kano assures of readiness

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, has assured of the state’s readiness for the 2023 population census. Garba stated this at a…

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, has assured of the state’s readiness for the 2023 population census.

Garba stated this at a Town Hall meeting organized by the National Publicity Committee, under the National Population Commission (NPC) ahead of the population census which will commence in three weeks.

He said the state was one of the most populous in Nigeria, adding “We have since surpassed Lagos even during the 2006 census but they didn’t agree. But this time around, they will know that we are much better in terms of population.”

He noted that the census is not a political affair, explaining that the government will strengthen the committee in all corners of the state.

On his part, the Alh. NPC Chairman, Dr Nasir Isa Kwarra, who represented Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, said the census is important.

He added that “For over 17 years now, the census has not commenced in Nigeria, which led to an increment of 33 per cent in the population calculated since 2006.”