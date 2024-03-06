2023 African Games: Aruna Quadri wins Nigeria’s second medal

Africa’s highest-ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, on Wednesday, won a second medal for Nigeria at the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. This…

This was after the 35-year-old Quadri fell 4-3 to Egypt’s Omar Assar in the final of the men’s table tennis singles event.

The contest between the two rivals lived up to expectations as they thrilled the audience with breathtaking skills.

Assar took the first set 11-8, while Quadri who is currently the world number 14 ranked player, bounced back to claim the second and third 11-2, 11-2.

The Egyptian clinched the fourth set 11-7 before Aruna won the fifth set 11-9.

Assar then won the last two sets 11-9, 11-0 to claim the gold medal.

Offiong Edem won Nigeria’s first medal on Tuesday when she clinched the bronze medal in the women’s singles event. (NAN)