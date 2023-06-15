2023/2024 Premier League: Man City open title defence at Burnley, Chelsea host Liverpool

Manchester City will kick off a bid for a fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley, managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany. The…

Manchester City will kick off a bid for a fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley, managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.

The fixture list released on Thursday confirmed the treble winners will visit Turf Moor on August 11 to raise the curtain on the 2023/24 campaign.

It will be the second time Kompany, who won the title on four occasions as City skipper, will have faced his old side as a manager, with City winning 6-0 at the Etihad in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

Premier League debutants Luton will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton the following day.

The most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on August 13, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League, open at home to Nottingham Forest, with fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle hosting Aston Villa and Manchester United beginning against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Ange Postecoglou’s first game in charge of Tottenham will be away to Brentford.

Bournemouth host Europa Conference League winners, West Ham, and Everton, looking to avoid a third straight relegation scrap, begin at home to Fulham.

City travel to Arsenal’s Emirates in early October in a meeting of last season’s top two.

Old Trafford will host the first Manchester derby since City matched United’s Treble-winning feat of 1999 at the end of that month, with the champions meeting Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in late November.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...