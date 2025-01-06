2015 Shiites/Army clash: Life is hard without our breadwinners – widows

Female members of the Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) widowed by the December 12, 2015 clash with the army have said that life has been hard without their breadwinners.

Speaking between tears at an occasion to mark the 9th annual commemoration of the death of their loved ones in Zaria on December 12, 2015, they noted the socio-economic pains they are now going through following the ‘killing’ of their respective husbands and other breadwinners on that fateful day.

The IMN members, otherwise known as Shiites, had clashed with the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, as members of the sect who had occupied a major highway in Zaria for Maulud celebration, allegedly attacked the soldiers clearing the way.

A female member who pleaded anonymity said, “My husband was killed by soldiers on that fateful day for no just cause. Today I have no breadwinner. I am struggling to fend for my children alone and it has not been easy.”

The chief organiser of the annual occasion, Mohammed Abubakar Abdullahi, while speaking with journalists said the essence of the event was to draw sympathy from members of the public for the victims of what he described as, the ‘Zaria massacre’ which was to be observed in December 2024, but shifted to January 2025.