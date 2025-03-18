200 NNPP candidates, supporters defect to SDP in Kaduna

About 200 councillorship candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who contested the last local government elections in Kaduna, along with thousands of their supporters, have defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The defection event, held at the SDP secretariat in Kaduna, attracted a large crowd of former NNPP members.

Engr Muhammad Yusuf Jibril, chairman of the coalition that led the defectors, said they joined the SDP because they believe it can deliver the dividends of democracy and prioritise the welfare of the people.

“As leaders of this coalition, we are here to officially decamp from NNPP to SDP. It is evident that the former governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has moved to SDP, and as youths, we will follow him to contribute to saving Nigeria and preserving our unity.

“Our candidates number about 200, with approximately 10,000 supporters,” he said.

Hon. Hashim Kurfi, the coalition’s secretary, emphasised that their decision was driven by the need to align with a party they believe has a future.

“When political situations evolve, one must think ahead. That is why the chairman and I, along with our members, have chosen to join SDP, following our former governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

“We are all aware of the struggles youth face today, especially unemployment. Now is the time to join a movement for progress,” he added.

Engr Abdullahi Mohammed Isa, speaking on behalf of the defectors, expressed optimism that El-Rufai’s leadership would transform SDP into a formidable party.

“The calibre of people in SDP gives us hope for 2027. With leaders like El-Rufai, there is a bright future for Nigeria,” he said.