20-year-old son ‘kills’ father for money ritual in Ogun

A 20-year-old man simply identified as Ridwan has been arrested for allegedly killing his father for money ritual in Ogun State. Ridwan was arrested by…

A 20-year-old man simply identified as Ridwan has been arrested for allegedly killing his father for money ritual in Ogun State.

Ridwan was arrested by men of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps at Oshoku village, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, in a statement by the corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, said officers of the corps on Thursday during the routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building while at Oshoku.

Ganzallo said the officers made their ways into the building to confirm what was happening, “but to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of blood and the alleged killer fled the scene.”

FG shuts Lagos airport old terminal Oct. 1, suspends Nigeria Air

FG tasks women farmers on economic devt, food security

Ganzallo said he directed the Zonal Commander, Ijebu Zonal Command, Marcus Ayankoya to get the suspected killer arrested within 24 hours.

“The suspected killer was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush.

“He confessed to have killed his father, Ishau, with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purpose,” he said.

The corps commander noted that the alleged killer told the officers of the corps during interrogation that “he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.”

Ganzallo further revealed that when he was asked about the whereabouts of the ritualist, he refused to give details.

He stated that the alleged killer had been transfered to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbere Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...