20-year-old man allegedly beats mother to death in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have arrested a 20-year-old man, Safiyanu Dalhatu, for allegedly beating his biological mother to death with a pestle.

The police said the incident happened in Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi metropolis.

A statement by the spokesman of the command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi, said the suspect allegedly attacked his 40-year-old mother, Salama Abdullahi, with a pestle after the altercation between them, causing injuries on parts of her body.

He said, “On February 24, members of the Peace and Security Committee in the Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi, around 3pm, reported the incident to the police headquarters.

“That a 20-year-old suspect of the same residence allegedly assaulted his 40-year-old biological mother with a heavy pestle, resulting in fractures to both of her hands as well as other bodily injuries.

“Receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullahi Muazu, promptly led a team of detectives to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, a medical professional later confirmed her death while initial investigations suggested that the altercation between the suspect and his mother precipitated the assault.”

He said the police had recovered the pestle, while the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed, directed a thorough investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Wakili said the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.