20-year-old ‘kills’ father over money rituals

A 20-year-old man simply identified as Ridwan has been arrested for allegedly killing his biological father for money ritual in Ogun State. Ridwan was arrested…

A 20-year-old man simply identified as Ridwan has been arrested for allegedly killing his biological father for money ritual in Ogun State.

Ridwan was arrested by men of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps at Oshoku village, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, spokesman of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf, while quoting the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, said officers of the corps on Thursday during a routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building while at Oshoku.

Ganzallo said the officers made their way into the building to confirm what was happening, “but to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood and the alleged killer had fled the scene.”

Ganzallo said he gave the Zonal Commander, Ijebu Zonal Command, Marcus Ayankoya, order to get the suspected killer arrested within 24 hours.

“The suspected killer was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush and he confessed to killing his father, Ishau, with a rope tied to his neck and a knife he used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purpose,” he said.

He said the alleged killer has been transferred to the Ogbere Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police for further investigation and likely prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...