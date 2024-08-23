20 teams compete for N2.5m prize as Abuja All Stars Veterans tourney begins

Twenty football teams within Abuja are set to take to the field to challenge for bragging rights ahead of the fourth edition of the Abuja…

Twenty football teams within Abuja are set to take to the field to challenge for bragging rights ahead of the fourth edition of the Abuja All Stars National Veterans Games, set to kick off on August 31, 2024.

The tournament which promises to be an exhilarating event is designed specifically for former footballers aged forty and above.

During the press conference and draws held at the FIFA Goal Project Conference Room in Abuja, Patrick Bassey, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, emphasized that the tournament aims to raise awareness for ex-players and rekindle old friendships.

“This tournament is in its fourth edition. We have seen more teams joining from six teams in the maiden edition to now 20 teams.

“We are creating awareness for ex-players, promoting friendship, and comradeship among the teams. Many have not seen each other for a long time and this event will renew old friendship.

“The Games will kick-off on August 31 and they will be played every Saturdays and Sundays with six and four games respectively at the FIFA Goal Project. Everything is set and the various teams are prepared to give us a good tournament.

“From next season, teams will play in the Games after going through qualifying series. Only the top four teams from this season will qualify automatically. And this season, we have N1m for the winners, while the first-runner up will be given N750,000. The second runner-up and third runner-up will be given N500,000 and N250,000 respectively,” he said.

Similarly, the president of the All Stars Veteran Games, Nasiru Abdullah said the main objective is to give former players the opportunity to compete again on the pitch.