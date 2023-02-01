20 scrabble players qualified to represent Team Nigeria in USA

No fewer than twenty players have qualified to represent Nigeria in the forthcoming World English-Language Scrabble Players’ Association, WESPA, World Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada,…

According to the Nigeria Scrabble Federation, NSF, the players that qualified during the trial held in Delta State were former World Champion, Wellington Jighere, two-time African Champion and head coach of Delta State Scrabble Association (DSSA), Dennis Ikekeregor.

Others are West Africa University Games Champion, Oluwatimilehin Doko, current African Champion and West Africa Scrabble Championship runners-up, Enoch Nwali and Africa’s number one female player, Tuoyo Mayuku.

Players include Eta Karo, Wale Fashina, Prince Omosefe, Olatunde Oduwole, Emmanuel Umujose, Precious Igali, Ben Quickpen, Cyril Umebiye, Ezinore George, Jimoh Abdulmumin, Oshevire Avwenagha, Emmanuel Ofidi, Nsikakabasi Etim, John Curtis and Bright Idahosa.

After the trial, Akwa Ibom State-born Nsikakabasi Etim emerged as the winner, which made him the national number one.

Etim who won 12 games in a row and won the qualifiers with 4 games to spare, promised that this squad will bring the trophy back to Nigeria 8 years ago when the country won it.