20 residents, 2 immigration officers, soldier killed in Taraba 

Police in Taraba state have confirmed that 20 people were killed in the clash between farmers and herdsmen in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust in a telephone interview Thursday.

He also revealed that two immigration officers and a soldier were ambushed and killed in a sperate incident in Takum LGA of the state.

Abdullahi said, “Records showed that twenty persons were killed in the ongoing hostilities between farmers and herdsmen in Ussa LGA.

“Two immigration officers were ambushed and killed by unknown person along Takum-Ussa road while a soldier was also ambushed and killed while returning from duty in Takum town.”