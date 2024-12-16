20 dead, 11 rescued in Benue boat mishap

Twenty people, mostly women and children, have been confirmed dead following a boat mishap on the River Benue on Saturday near Ocholonya in Agatu LGA of Benue State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, on Sunday confirmed the recovery of 20 corpses and 11 people rescued alive.

Anene said, “Incident is confirmed and rescue operation is ongoing. Eleven persons were rescued alive while 20 corpses were recovered. The rescue operation is ongoing.”

The victims were reportedly returning to Doma in Nasarawa State after attending a market day in Ocholonya village when their wooden boat capsized.

A resident of Ocholonya, identified as Adanyi, recounted the tragic incident to journalists in Makurdi, saying, “On Saturday was Ocholonya market day. The boat was carrying women and children back to Odenyi in Nasarawa State when it capsized, and everyone drowned.”

The chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Melvin James, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent on Sunday, saying it happened about 7pm on Saturday.

He said the victims were traders from Apochi and Odenyi communities in Doma, Nasarawa State.

“I have been informed about the mishap, and reports indicate that over 20 people might have died. Local divers claim to have recovered bodies, but I am waiting for an authoritative update to confirm the exact number,” James said.

The chairman added that efforts are underway to coordinate with Nasarawa State officials to console the affected families as he further disclosed that the Nigerian Navy was contacted to assist in rescue operations and had recovered the wreckage of the boat from the middle of the river where the accident occurred.

When contacted, the Area Manager of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in Makurdi Office, Engr. Samson Onobun, said the incident was reported to him on Saturday night and that officials have been sent to the scene of the incident.

“Yes, I’m aware. We have sent men there to do a thorough investigation. It is when they return that I can give a clear explanation of what happened,” he said.