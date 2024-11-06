2-yr-old rape victim’s body found in Bauchi

A lifeless body of a two-year-old girl, who was suspected to be raped to death by a yet-to-be-identified person, was found in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The police authorities in the state said signs of rape were discovered on the body of the victim.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement, disclosed that the corpse was found near a mosque along Deneva Street, Ningi Local Government Area, on Tuesday.

The incident, he said, was reported to the Ningi Police Divisional Headquarters in Ningi after which a team of police detectives was dispatched to the scene, hence the discovery of the victim’s body.

“The lifeless body was taken to General Hospital Ningi where a medical report confirmed that the baby had suffered severe injuries as a result of penetration which led to her death,” the statement read.

Condemning this heinous crime, the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, directed the Divisional Police Officer in the area to make extra efforts to apprehend the perpetrators to face justice.