2 years after, court fixes judgement in murder of couple, son’s case

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta has fixed February 3 for judgement in a murder case involving a couple and son who were killed on New Year’s Day in 2023.

Daily Trust reports that like many worshippers, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, alongside their only surviving son, Oreoluwa, attended the 2022/2023 crossover service at the Christ Anglican Church Iporo-Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

After the service, they returned home, basking in the euphoria of witnessing a new year.

But for the Fatinoyes, it was a return to the hands of agents of death. The couple was gruesomely murdered by assailants who stormed their semi-detached apartment, a few hours after the crossover into the New Year.

The only surviving son, Oreoluwa, and an adopted son, Felix, were tied with ropes and thrown into the Ogun River.

The family was still healing from the death of Oluwatunmise, the younger of the two sons, who died in June 2022, while playing football.

The police said, “The assailants took advantage of the busy crossover night into the New Year to carry out the dastardly act.”

In February 2023, police arrested and paraded suspected killers of the couple. The family’s driver, Lekan Adekanbi, was the prime suspect. The two other suspects are Ahmed Odetola aka Akamo and Waheed Adeniyi aka Koffi.

The suspects, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed, Adeniyi Waheed and their accomplices Fadairo Temitope and Adekanbi Adenike were arraigned in February 2023, at the Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, on a 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, felony, arson, setting properties ablaze, stealing and escape from lawful authority, amongst others.

They were later arraigned before Magistrate Esther Idowu who remanded them for 60 days pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Daily Trust reports that the matter was later transferred to the State High Court where it dragged on for about two years.

However, sources within the court and the Ibara Correctional Centre told Daily Trust on Monday that the trial in the case had been concluded before Justice B. B. Adebowale of Court 9, at the High Court Judiciary complex, Kobape, Abeokuta.

The judgment has been fixed for February 3, 2025.