2-year-old, 3 siblings abducted in Kaduna estate

Confusion has gripped the Keke A community in Kaduna Millennium City as a two-year-old child and three sisters were abducted in the area.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 9pm on Tuesday when their father was on a visit to their mother, who was admitted to the hospital with newly born twins.

The victims are aged 2, 9, 12, and 15.

The father, Yunusa Sarkin Samarin Keke, said that one of the children was an orphan under his care.

“I was not at home when the incident occurred because I was visiting my wife who was taking care of our sick newly born twins at the hospital. I left the children at home including the 2-year-old boy with the sisters that night only to return home and discover they were missing. I suspect it was kidnappers that took them away,” he said.

He added that the children’s shoes were left scattered outside his gate and that he had not heard from their abductors yet, noting that it was only his house that was invaded that night.

Our correspondent also gathered that the abductors might have jumped through the fence and took their victims to avoid attracting attention as residents were indoors.

It was further gathered that Keke communities in recent times and the surrounding areas of Kaduna Millennium City are being terrorised by suspected bandits who usually kidnap residents for ransom.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, couldn’t be reached on the phone as his calls went unanswered. He has also not replied to a text message sent to him.