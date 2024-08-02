2 women charged with breach of peace in Ekiti

The police have arraigned two women, Ajumobi Motunrayo and Adeleye Janet in an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged breach of peace. Police prosecutor, Inspector Moyosola…

The police have arraigned two women, Ajumobi Motunrayo and Adeleye Janet in an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged breach of peace.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Moyosola Adesola, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 29, in Ado-Ekiti.

Inspector Adesola alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by roaming around the street without any reasonable excuse.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Olarewaju Oluwasola, urged the court to grant the defendants’ bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case to September 5.