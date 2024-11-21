✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

2 vigilantes arrested for allegedly tearing woman’s cloth

    By Abubakar Akote, Minna

Two vigilantes, Adamu Mohammed and Usman Aliyu from a vigilante outpost in Kwangila area of Minna, Niger state capital, have been detained at the Kpakungu police station for allegedly assaulting and tearing a married woman’s clothes.

The victim was reportedly lured out of a private clinic at the Kpakungu area of Minna where she was attending to her relations who was on admission that she had a message, only to come out to the side of the road to meet four vigilantes who asked her to enter a tricycle, asking her to identify a number.

The victim told City & Crime that when she asked them to let her contact her husband, one of the vigilantes seized her phone and a lady among them started beating her and tore her cloth.

SPONSOR AD

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, saying the two suspects are in detention.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories