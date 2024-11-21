2 vigilantes arrested for allegedly tearing woman’s cloth

Two vigilantes, Adamu Mohammed and Usman Aliyu from a vigilante outpost in Kwangila area of Minna, Niger state capital, have been detained at the Kpakungu police station for allegedly assaulting and tearing a married woman’s clothes.

The victim was reportedly lured out of a private clinic at the Kpakungu area of Minna where she was attending to her relations who was on admission that she had a message, only to come out to the side of the road to meet four vigilantes who asked her to enter a tricycle, asking her to identify a number.

The victim told City & Crime that when she asked them to let her contact her husband, one of the vigilantes seized her phone and a lady among them started beating her and tore her cloth.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, saying the two suspects are in detention.