2 tricycle riders jailed 20 years for attempted homicide

A Kano High Court has sentenced two tricycle riders to 20 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy and attempted homicide.
They were arrested following reckless driving during a wedding ceremony at Bachirwa in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State during which they allegedly knocked down several people.
Intervention by members of the vigilante group in the area resulted in a serious fight with the accused during which they fatally wounded a member of the group who became partially paralysed as a result.
The accused, Muhammad Aliyu, and his friend were charged with conspiracy and attempted homicide to which they pleaded not guilty.
Prosecuting counsel, Jamilu Abubakar, presented five witnesses.
The judge, Justice Amina Adamu, found them guilty and sentenced them to 20 years for attempted homicide and nine months for conspiracy.
