2 trailers of N600m drugs, 7,500 cartridges from Ghana, Benin impounded in Kebbi

Two trailers loaded with N600m worth of drugs and 7,500 live cartridges from Ghana and Benin Republic enroute Lagos State have been intercepted in Samia…

Two trailers loaded with N600m worth of drugs and 7,500 live cartridges from Ghana and Benin Republic enroute Lagos State have been intercepted in Samia Maje in Bagudo LGA of Kebbi State.

Five persons, including the drivers of the trailers, Shola Adeyemi, Rasak Agbola, Emmanuel Chukwuma and Kanta Bisa, a Ghanaian, were also arrested in connection with the drugs and arms.

Kebbi State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, while briefing journalists at on Thursday, said one of the trailers coming into the country from Benin Republic was carrying 4,927 wraps of Indian hemp while the other one from Ghana was carrying 4,906 wraps of the substance.

While answering questions from journalists, driver of one of the trailers, Adeyemi said he was paid M400,000 to deliver the drugs in Lagos while the other driver, Agbola, said he was to be paid N200,000 upon delivery of the drugs in Lagos.

Abubakar further said the police had commenced investigation into the matter and that, “We will hand over the drugs to the NDLEA after our investigation.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...