2 Sokoto doctors, 4 friends killed in auto crash

Two medical doctors working with the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto and four of their friends have reportedly died in a road accident along Bodinga-Yabo road.

The doctors, Anas Chika and Abubakar Liman Shehu and the four other occupants of the vehicle were on their way to Kebbi State on Sunday when their car collided with the oncoming truck.

Confirming the death, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Attahiru Isa, said Anas was attached to the Gynaecology Department (O and G) while Shehu was attached to the General Out-patient Department (GOPD).

According to him, Dr Shehu was also the Chief Imam of the GOPD Department.

“We are very sad, particularly the Specialist Hospital and the state government because we lost two of our dedicated, nice and humble doctors. We are truly in a very sad mood but we take it as the will of Allah.

“It is something that really touched our hearts. We pray Allah to grant them Jannatul Firdaus and grant their family the ability to bear the loss,” he prayed.

The Chief Medical Director noted that the deceased were attached to the units where the hospital had a lot of patients, but they still persevered and continued doing their job till their death.

A colleague of the deceased doctors, Dr Tijjani Farouk, recalled that they were together at the venue of the ongoing staff verification exercise being conducted by the state government few hours to their death.

“In fact I gave a cup of tea to one of them,” he said describing them as hardworking and religious.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Farouk Kabiru, who also confirmed the death, described them as young dedicated doctors, saying the association and the state would really miss their contributions to the development of the health sector and humanity in general.

“We are shocked by their sudden death because they are such promising and highly dedicated young doctors in our midst.

“We were not aware of the death until this morning (Monday) after their corpses were brought to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital,” he said.

He prayed Allah to reward them with the highest place in Jannah and grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.