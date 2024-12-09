2 siblings die after eating cassava meal in Abuja

Two siblings, Loveth Charles, 9, and her brother, Solomon Charles, 6, have reportedly died after consuming a meal prepared with cassava.

They are said to have eaten the meal with other family members.

Abuja Metro learnt that the incident took place on Thursday in Jiwa community in the Federal Capital Territory.

A resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, told our reporter that the mother of the two children, Blessing Charles, and her youngest son, who also ate the meal were hospitalized at Kubwa General Hospital, from where they were said to have been discharged on Friday.

Another source in the community said the cassava was brought to the compound by a female farmer, who hails from the same community with the victim’s mother in Delta State.

The source said, “The woman, named Rita Francis, stored the cassava in their home, which is closer to her farm, without knowing that the family had taken some of the cassava and cooked it.

The source further disclosed that the woman, who used the cassava to process “apu” for sale, had since been arrested and detained by the police from Gwagwa division while the remains of the two victims have been deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital by the police.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Gwagwa division, CSP Muktar Adamu, confirmed the incident.