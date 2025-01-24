2 siblings burnt to death in Ondo fire incident

Two siblings lost their lives in a fire that broke out in the Oluwatuyi area of Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

The children, identified as Jenson Oluwaranakinse and Jenlite Oluwaranakinse, were burnt beyond recognition in the blaze that lasted for approximately two hours on Wednesday evening, destroying the room where they were trapped.

Reports said the children were locked inside the house by their mother, Mrs Deborah Oluwaranakinse, who had gone to the market.

Neighbours noticed the fire but were unaware that the children were inside.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, described how the children’s cry for help caught the attention of nearby residents. He, however, said they were unable to assist due to the intensity of the flames coming from the room.

Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident, saying the bodies of the children were taken to the mortuary at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMED) in Akure.