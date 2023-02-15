2 sentenced to death by hanging in Ondo for killing couple

The Ondo State High Court in Akure on Tuesday sentenced Messrs Ayuba Idris and Tasur Abubakar to death by hanging for killing a couple. The…

The Ondo State High Court in Akure on Tuesday sentenced Messrs Ayuba Idris and Tasur Abubakar to death by hanging for killing a couple.

The two convicts were charged with murdering one Mr Kwaku Richard Kwakye and Mrs Tope Kwakye in the year 2019 in Akure, the state capital.

Delivering judgment, Justice Williams Olamide sentenced the convicts to death by hanging for offences of armed robbery and murder.

He also sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Ondo: Armed robbers sentenced to death for killing couple

The prosecutor, John Dada, had told the court how the convicts robbed the couple and killed them on May 1, 2019 around 8:30 pm at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olufoam in Akure.

He said the offences contravened sections 6(b),(1,2)(a)&(b),324,319, 319(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Dada told the court that the convicts were armed with dangerous weapons and killed their victims with motorcycle cables.