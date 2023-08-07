2 remanded for defrauding Kwara bizman $.4m

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has remanded a woman, Esther Shehu, and a man, David Kpanaki, for allegedly conspiring to defraud…

A magistrates’ court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has remanded a woman, Esther Shehu, and a man, David Kpanaki, for allegedly conspiring to defraud one Alhaji Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, owner of Kam Steel Nigeria Limited of $400,000.

They were dragged to court on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, cheating and screening an offender contrary to Sections 97, 322, 167 and 148 of the Penal Code.

Yusuf had petitioned the registrar of the court in a direct complaint on July 18, 2023, through Tofa Ahmed and Co Solicitors and Advocates.

